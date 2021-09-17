The Florida Sheriffs Association annual memorial ceremony honoring fallen LEO on Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Sheriffs Association's annual memorial ceremony honoring those who have given their lives in the line of duty will take place this Sunday in Tallahassee.

Established in 2002, the Florida Sheriffs Association incorporated the granite Memorial Wall to honor sheriff’s officers who had fallen in the line of duty.

It is a tribute to remember the sheriffs and deputies who have dedicated their lives to serve and protect Floridians while respecting those who have passed.

On the wall is an engraved verse that embraces these fallen heroes and the sacrifices they have made: “Greater love hath no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friend.” -John 15:13.

The names added to the Memorial Wall are:

Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Benjamin Nimtz| End of Watch: July 21, 2019

Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett | End of Watch: April 3, 2020

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jose Diaz Ayala | End of Watch: April 4, 2020

Lake County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Lynn Jones | End of Watch: June 24, 2020

Lake County Sheriff’s Office Master Detention Deputy Richard Barry | End of Watch: July 16, 2020

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Chris Cunningham | End of Watch: August 5, 2020

Broward County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Aldemar Rengifo | End of Watch: August 16, 2020

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Charles Pugh | End of Watch: August 18, 2020

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Maurice Ford | End of Watch: August 29, 2020

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Angela Chavers | End of Watch: September 12, 2020

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Eric Twisdale | End of Watch: September 16, 2020

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant James LaRue Rengifo | End of Watch: November 20, 2020

Hardee County Sheriff’s Office Major Maxwell “Randy” Dey Jr | End of Watch: November 27, 2014

The ceremony will begin Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Memorial Wall at the Florida Sheriffs Association Headquarters, located at 2617 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, Florida 32308.