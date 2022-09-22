The FDC is offering higher pay and new incentives for new recruits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “I had a misguided notion of what correctional officers were until I started on my first day inside of prison,” says William Rummel.

By the end of 2022 experts estimate that 3,000 correctional officers will step down from their positions. That’s according to the Bureau of Prisons.

To help combat that the Florida Department of Corrections attended this year’s FSU Career Fair. Circuit Administrator Brylan Jacobs shared with students why this job is not only important by fulfilling.

“It’s an opportunity to assist other people who may have made a mistake or those who may need a little extra direction in changing their lifestyle,” says Brylan Jacobs.

Due to the severe shortage Governor Ron DeSantis raised the starting salary for correction officers to $41,600. In addition, Florida is also providing benefits and retirement that totals to a compensation of $70,000.

Though this may not be the issue keeping people from wanting a career in law enforcement.

Warden of Operations William Rummel believes the cause isn’t just about income.

“I think there’s a stigma on corrections in general on the way— not necessarily the media, but you know even just movies. I got my education on what a corrections officer was from movies,” says Rummel.

However, they have not given up the fight. Instead, they are making new strides to try and reach the public.

“Attending these kind of events, giving interviews, and just having open discussion with people on what the reality is of it," says Rummel.