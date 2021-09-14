DeSantis announces the end of standardized testing in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This will be the last school year for Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) testing in the state of Florida, Governor DeSantis announced Tuesday morning.

The governor called the FSA test ineffective and said it takes days to administer and cannot be personalized.

Instead, he says it will be replaced by progress monitoring three times per year, which he says can be administered in hours. He says it will require 75 percent less testing time and offer timely results.

The Florida Education Association favored the move, saying it would free up time for genuine teaching and learning.

The legislation would be considered in the upcoming lawmaking session, which begins in January. DeSantis says lawmakers are putting the bill together right now.

Officials at the press conference said in the current system, April and May in schools are reserved almost exclusively for testing. They also called the FSA antiquated.

The 2022-23 school year will be the first without FSA testing.