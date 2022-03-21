The city of Thomasville seeks community input on stormwater, park plans

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The city of Thomasville will host the first of a series of community engagement opportunities Monday to collect input for its Stormwater and Parks and Recreation master plans.

From 4:30 until 7:00 p.m. at the Thomas County Public Library, city leaders will listen to community members concerns about flooding and priorities for local recreation sites.

City Manager Kenny Thompson joined us live on Sunrise Weekends to tell us more about their goals.

For more information and to complete their online survey, click here.