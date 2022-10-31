The City of Tallahassee to host two-day grant writing workshop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee is set to host a grant writing workshop. It is targeted for those who work in in housing, development, and redevelopment learn the basics of grant writing.

This two-day grant writing workshop, put together by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the City of Tallahassee, teaches development strategies, information on how to leverage and build community assets, and how to implement programs effectively. It is a free event for anyone interested in community and economic development programs.

“Well so many people want to take advantage of the resources that are available, but they just don’t quite know how to write the grant to do so. We thought it would be beneficial for the city to partner up with HUD to have a free workshop, anybody can attend, to learn how to apply for federal funding,” said Mayor Dailey.

The workshop is open to the public and will be held on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 at City Hall.

To register, visit Talgov.com | The Official Website of the City of Tallahassee