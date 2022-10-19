The city of Tallahassee hosts diversity inclusion summit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "It's not just about race but it is about diversity and the different types of people that are now in the workplace. From our younger employees to our older employees, LGBTQ, disabilities, also our service members," says Jacquelyn Steele.

The City of Tallahassee hosted their bi-annual diversity inclusive Summit — The Power of Voice on Wednesday.

Steele says this is her first year in attendance. The HR Director feels providing the community the platform to use their voice and speak on issues within the workplace is what attracted her to the event.

"So when we talk about race and diversity, we have a lot of work to do," says Steele.

The Race Relations Summit has been a major event in Tallahassee since the late 90s.

"What you're seeing is a more diverse crowd out there. There was a time when you went, and you saw just black or white and now we're seeing the community so that's a great thing," says Angela Hendrieth.

Chief Diversity Officer Angela Hendrieth feels the free event is growing in popularity. With over 250 people in attendance. The event is helping people better understand how to operate within the workplace to help make room for others.

"I'm here to facilitate the discussion on a film 'Race to be Human'," says Dr. Kenneth Fowler.

Fowler is one of many speakers at Wednesday's summit. He is helping moderate discussions surrounding topics such as unbiased communication, understanding microaggression, and understanding social factors.

"We ask the question to what extent are we similar or different," says Mark Schlakman.

Speaker Mark Schlakman has over 20 years of experience when dealing with diversity and feels great strides have been made. Though the question remains for many, is it enough?

"It's how we can be cognizant of the history and recent history and leverage that in a way that can advance the larger cause," says Schlakman.

The city hopes to continue this conversation with community leaders and organize more programs that support inclusion.