The Challenger Learning Center in Tallahassee is offering STEAM classes for kids

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — With the state of Florida being the epicenter of aerospace science, students K-12 can get hands-on experience with interactive learning equipment to learn more about space engineering, math, and science.

Rayana Huthes, a STEAM teacher at the camp challenger and to Lena Thomas, a student who's been with the camp for five years, both talk about the significance of this camp.

"They have amazing things here you learn incredible new information that I never even heard of before and it's also very fun and you meet a lot really cool people too," says Thomas.

"This is such a special place to be because kids really get a chance to be themselves and they get explore new crafts so they might not get to work with robots or work with different types of technologies at home, so we have those resources for them and when they're here there able to get more confident," says Huthes.

The camp will take place at the learning center on Klemen Plaza from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the holiday break.