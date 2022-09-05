The Central Labor Council hosts donation drive for homeless Veterans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today the Central Labor Council gathered for the third year in a row, to support homeless veterans in the area. The event collected materials such as socks, jackets, blankets, and food.

With more than 25 volunteers, within several agencies across the county, the event has already collected nearly $3,000 and that’s not including the additional supplies donated.

President of Leon Classroom Teacher Association Scott Mazur is honored to be a part of one of the many unions helping to give back.

“It’s giving, it’s giving back to the community. As organizations that serve it’s very important to us to make sure that we take care of our most vulnerable citizens in the area. Whether it’s our homeless or it’s our children we just want to make sure we can serve and support them,” says Mazur.

The drive may be over but it’s not too late to donate. The Big Bend Homeless shelter accepts donations year-round.

