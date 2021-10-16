Cancer Knockout Foundation to host virtual cancer symposium to raise awareness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Cancer Knockout Foundation hosting a virtual cancer symposium to raise awareness.

The symposium will provide information about self-care, life after cancer and allow people to hear real testimonies from cancer survivors.

Founder of the Cancer Knockout Foundation, Dr. Towanda Davis is a two-time cancer survivor and said she wants to be that voice of hope for people.

"It's like you almost have to take that glass and you have to say. You know they ask that question is the glass half empty or half full. It's refillable," said Dr. Davis. "I am that which refills hope and that's what the purpose of the cancer knockout foundation is."

The virtual Breast Cancer Symposium is Oct. 14 and starts at 7 p.m.