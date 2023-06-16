The BoykinZ visit VSU ahead of Brooks County Juneteenth Celebration performance

VALDOSTA, Fla. (WTXL) — Four sisters are living their dream singing and line dancing across the country. But even though The BoykinZ already have a career, they're working to get their degrees through online school.

Kylan Boykin is a junior through Valdosta State University's online program getting her degree in organizational leadership.

"I'm just enjoying my journey, my education," said Boykin. "I think it's very important and to also have my career while being in school and my sisters are doing the same."

Her sisters Anale and Nytere both attend Georgia State University online, while their youngest sister Alona is still in high school. Anale says even though they're all at different online schools they're still able to support one another through the process.

"We're each others teammates and we support each other to keep going when it gets tough and we help each other out," said Anale.

The ladies are in south Georgia to perform at the Brooks County Juneteenth Celebration and teach a line dance to their song 'Girls Night'.

"It's so easy it's two-eight counts, we swear it's simple everyone can do it. and we can't wait to just feel the energy to motivate and uplift people to enjoy themselves," said Boykin.

Even with achieving their dreams in the limelight, they still have dreams ranging from working in medicine to producing music. Kylan's message to anyone who's thinking about doing online school while working a full time job is to take your time and stay focused.

"It's easy to see what everyone else is doing and be influenced and feel like you're not doing enough because someone else is doing something so I would say focus on who you are and your path," said Boykin.

