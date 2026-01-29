The Big Bend Continuum of Care calls for blankets to support people in need during the wintry weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In Leon County, the Big Bend Continuum of Care (BBCoC) will be holding its annual Point-In-Time count at 1200 Church on Tharpe Street.

They're requesting blankets from various organizations to support local neighbors in need during the cold weather. During the event street outreach teams will be distributing blankets directly to individuals in need.

The duration of the shelters are currently extended through Monday night, Feb. 2. This initiative will help people who'll visit cold night shelters. Contact the Big Bend Continuum of Care for more information.

