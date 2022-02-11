The 2nd Annual Run for the Fallen to start Friday in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Beginning Friday, the second annual Run For The Fallen will commence.

It's a time to honor and remember those Florida service men and women who died while on duty.

The 170-mile run will go from Florida Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Tallahassee all the way to the Veteran Memorial wall in Jacksonville.

Each mile commemorating every Florida service member who was killed during the war on terror.

Runner, George Lutz says it's a way to make sure he never forgets his son's legacy.

"Fifteen years [ago] I lost my son in Iraq to a sniper, and basically from that grieving process I realized that we all need to be appreciative of freedoms that we are given, and this is one way to keep that top of mind so that we don't forget," Lutz said.

Runners will stop every mile and read the names of Florida Veterans who lost their lives during service. This year, there are 1,090 names.

The run ends on Sunday.