The 2025 Tallahassee Unsung Hero Awards to honor those who work behind the scenes

TALLAHASSEE, FL — This Saturday, April 10th, the Tallahassee Unsung Hero Awards will debut at the TNL Performing Arts Center.

The event honors those who work behind the scenes to make others successful. In a press release, organizers say the event will feature the talents of Master of Ceremonies Greg Tish, Pianist Danny Bedrosian, and celebrated Culinary Artist Chef Fe.

The awards will recognize those unsung heroes who are known for their constant determination to empower and inspire others within their given cause, organization, or business.

Nominations concluded on April 4th. The UNSY panel of five judges reviewed each nomination and announced the top 25 UNSY Award finalists on April 7.

The ceremony begins a 6:00 p.m. at the TNL Performing Arts Center

