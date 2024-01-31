"THANK YOU, LORD JESUS" - Midway neighbors react to new city paving project

Midway received $750,000 in grant money to fix roads in the neighborhood.

Leaders says the paving process will take 6 months, and neighbors are overjoyed.

Watch the video to see which roads will be paved and hear from one of those neighbors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Ashley Engle in the Midway neighborhood. Right now, I’m, standing on Mine Road which is one of the roads that Midway leaders are planning to pave. I spoke to one woman who lives on this road, and she says, "Thank you! Thank you, Lord Jesus, that they are finally doing it!"

It's a project that's been a long time coming.

"We've been getting promise after promise that they were going to do it and now it’s finally getting done."

Emma Lee says she and other neighbors have been asking the city to do it for over 20 years. Emma and I took a walk down mine road, and she showed me how run-down it was.

The first thing I noticed: it wasn't paved. It's a dirt road.

"We're tired of driving through mud when its wet we are tired of dust flying all over the place when its dry."

Midway was awarded a $750,000 grant to address 6 roads that needed to be paved.

The roads that will be paved are McCray Martin Road, Mine Road, Willies Lane, Imani Circle, Lawson Road and Silver Hill Road.

"The need for this project is bigger than what we are able to do at this time, but it's a start to have better roads and streets for the citizens of Midway."

City staff and its engineering firm has worked to survey those roads and held meetings to talk to neighbors to see how this project will impact them.

"The city came to us and said they wanted to pave McCray Martin, Imani Circle, Silver Hill Road and gave us the list of roads and then we went out like you said and did the cite visits on each road and based on our engineering and evaluation we determined what improvements specifically needed to be made at each location."

A project that Emma can't hold her excitement in for them to get started.

"The first thing I’m going to do is come out here with my camera and so everybody can know what’s happening and I’m going to be jumping for joy.”

Now that roads are getting paved neighbors here are hopeful that the city will continue to look at things like adding more streetlights to the neighborhood.

