TFD Urban Search and Rescue Team deploys to Surfside

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's very own are on their way to Surfside to aid in the recovery efforts of the condo that collapsed there last week.

Activated by the State of Florida, a team of 27 will begin a seven-day deployment, the team left Fire Station #4 on West Pensacola Street on June 27.

Also known as Florida Task Force 7, USAR Team members are highly trained in rescue operations, including structural collapse, confined space rescue, vertical rescue, trench rescue and heavy vehicle extrication.

Florida Task Force 7, appointed by the State of Florida Regional Domestic Security Task Force as one of eight Florida USAR Teams, primarily serves the 13-county Big Bend region but can be deployed across the state.