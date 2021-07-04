TFD Search and Rescue Team to return to Tallahassee Monday after Surfside deployment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department's Search and Rescue Team, also known as Florida Task Force 7, will be returning from their week-long deployment to the Surfside condo collapse site on Monday.

Tallahassee Fire officials have not given a specific time for their arrival, due to their varying travel times because of the number of vehicles in their caravan. But, they did say that they would be keeping everyone updated on their social media pages.

The Team was activated on June 27 around noon to deploy to assist with rescue and recovery efforts in Surfside, with the team deploying to the area around 3 p.m. later that same day.

They arrived in Surfside on June 28 at 2 a.m. that morning.

Twenty-seven Tallahassee firefighters and one structural engineer did their part to help to locate people still missing after the Champlain South Tower Collapse.

The specially trained crew worked from noon till midnight during their seven-day deployment.