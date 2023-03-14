TFD responds to house fire on Cascade Drive

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a house fire on Cascade Drive Tuesday morning.

According to TFD, units reported smoke visible while en route to the address of the 4500 block of Cascade Drive around 8:07 a.m.

In less than five minutes, TFD personnel arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the single-story home. According to the fire department. crews quickly made entry into the home to attack the fire.

No occupants were found inside of the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County Sheriff's Office, Leon County EMS and the City of Tallahassee Utilities assisted TFD on scene. The Red Cross was also called to the scene to assist the residents.

TFD reminds community members to check their smoke alarms regularly to make sure they are working properly.