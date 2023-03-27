TFD responds to fire on Holton Street

Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire around 2:28 p.m. Sunday.

According to TFD, a structure fire occurred in the 2500 block of Holton Street, where a two-story multi-residential structure was found with smoke coming from the first floor.

TFD personnel found fire coming from a bedroom after making entry. The cause of the fire appeared to be electrical in nature, according to the fire department.

TFD was able to quickly extinguish the fire and no fire spread to adjoining apartments. No injuries were reported on the scene.

Tallahassee Police Department, City of Tallahassee Utilities and Leon County EMS assisted TFD on scene. The Red Cross assisted residents.