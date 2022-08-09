Watch Now
TFD responds to fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments

Posted at 12:28 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 12:50:38-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.  — The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments, located at 1698 Stuckey Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Officials on scene said the apartment belonged to a family of "four or five" and has been deemed unlivable.

The Red Cross is helping to place the family somewhere else.

Officials say the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and no one else was affected. TFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Below is a viewer submitted video of the fire:

ABC 27 has a reporter on scene and will provide more details as they become available.

