TFD responds to fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments, located at 1698 Stuckey Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Officials on scene said the apartment belonged to a family of "four or five" and has been deemed unlivable.

The Red Cross is helping to place the family somewhere else.

Officials say the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and no one else was affected. TFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

ABC 27 has a reporter on scene and will provide more details as they become available.