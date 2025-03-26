TFD: One killed in early morning fire Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Fire Department reports one person has died following a fire on Flicker Road Wednesday morning.

TFD says on March 26th, crews were dispatched just before 5:00 a.m. and once on scene, firefighters found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading into the nearby woods.

TFD says upon arrival, the structure was almost burned to the ground, and as crews began extinguishing the fire, one occupant was found deceased inside the home.

The fire department says The State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on the scene for further investigation and The Leon County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

Over the past few days, TFD says they've responded to multiple fires, including brush fires, vehicle fires, and several different structure fires. They urge all residents to remain vigilant and proactive in fire prevention measures, including the installation of smoke alarms.

