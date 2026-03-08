TFD: No injuries following Marathon gas station fire on West Orange Avenue Sunday morning

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A Marathon gas station on West Orange Avenue sustained significant damage and is considered a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning.

The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to the commercial building fire at 3:14 a.m. In a press release, TFD says the business was closed and unoccupied at the time. No injuries were reported.

City of Tallahassee Fire Department

When crews arrived, the single-story building was fully involved in fire. Due to concerns about structural stability, firefighters initially operated in a defensive attack from the exterior before gaining limited access to the structure as conditions improved. The fire was brought under control within an hour. No neighboring businesses were impacted.

City of Tallahassee Fire Department

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office.

The Tallahassee Police Department assisted by shutting down portions of West Orange Avenue for hydrant access. City of Tallahassee Utilities and Leon County EMS also assisted on scene.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

