TFD: No injuries following fire at Los Compadres on West Pensacola St.

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Fire Department says there are no injuries following a midday fire on Monday. A press release states they got a call just before 11:15 a.m. to a commercial fire on West Pensacola St. They say once on scene, crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story restaurant.

The release states TFD set up an aerial apparatus as firefighters worked from the roof, and additional crews operated inside the structure to bring the fire under control. TFD found heavy fire in the attic area and worked to put it out. The release states no one was inside and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

