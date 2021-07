TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department is responding to an active fire at the Pacifica Senior Living Woodmont on North Monroe.

TFD said there was a light haze in a small portion of the building. It has been thoroughly searched and the building is now secure. Ten units arrived in four minutes.

Within the hour crews will return and check the area, as is TFD practice.