TFD: Ten displaced after fire at Tallahassee apartment complex

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Ten people are without a home after a fire at a Northwest Tallahassee apartment complex Wednesday.

Crews responded to the Inverness Apartments on 1370 Ocala Road. The Tallahassee Fire Department believes the fire started after a dirt bike or scooter battery exploded.

The displaced family told ABC 27 that at least one person was inside when the fire started. They say four adults and six children live in the three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the family.

This is a developing situation. We will share updates as we learn more.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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