Tesla Dealership could be headed to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "Most of the people who live around here are college students or low-income families. It's not an area where people are going to be buying Teslas," said Katelyn Hager.

Moore Bass Consulting Group is proposing bringing a new Tesla dealership to the Capitol City. The developers plan to build their new dealership at the abandoned Saturn lot on 2412 W. Tennessee street. Turning the 6.21-acres into a Tesla dealership and service center.

Though the lot has been abandoned since 2016 people like Katelyn Hager don't think this is a good idea.

"It's not really benefiting the people that live in the area," said Hager.

Katelyn Hager and her coworker Kaitlyn Bailey work directly across the street from where the proposed Tesla dealership would go.

Hager and Bailey both say they know the former Saturn lot to be more than just a vacant property.

"Those who can't afford to stay in a trailer park often sleep up here or even take shelter underneath the trees just to be able to put something up over them," said Bailey.

They feel bringing in a dealership could inadvertently push out the homeless.

"So it feels like its almost taking the last little bit of what they have available to them," said Bailey.

The site plan proposal for the new Tesla dealership will be made June 12th.

Bailey feels there's still time to make other plans that will support the community.

"A homeless shelter, goodwill, anything else that would be able to give back or help them in any kind of way would make just 10x more since to have here," said Bailey.