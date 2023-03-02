Termination of Thomasville City's superintendent causes division

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — One school system has left the city of Thomasville divided.

“We have had some turnover—a lot of turnovers in the superintendent’s role. I have not seen it transpire quite like this before,” said Kejar Butler, Thomasville City School's board chair.

On Tuesday former superintendent Dr. Raymond Bryant was fired from his position with a 4 to 3 vote, leaving the school system with the task of finding his replacement. This makes the 4th superintendent within the last several years.

Morris Arrington, a former educator in the Thomasville School System, shared his thoughts on the matter.

“The situation with Dr. Bryant was very unfortunate,” said Arrington.

This came after much pushback from the community and talks of low teacher morale. Though the number has not been released, several teachers have resigned.

“We’re just seeing a lot of quality educators look for employment elsewhere,” said April Fletcher.

Bryant, a FAMU alum, was the first black male appointed as superintendent in June of 2021. During his time, he was said to have a strong push for academic achievement within each classroom.

“He mandated for all, and it was popular with some teachers, and it was unpopular with other teachers,” said Arrington.

This created a division amongst the community where several people chose sides whether for or against the dismissal of Dr. Bryant. Groups going as far as creating petitions to remove Bryant.

Two days later, a counter petition asking to keep Bryant at the helm.

“My hope for the future is that we can get somebody who understands the unique history of Thomasville City School System,” said Fletcher.

While others felt Dr. Bryant was the answer they had been looking for.

“Anytime you change something, which is what he was brought in to do, people are going to resist change,” said Stephan Thompson.

Now, the number one question on everyone’s mind…what will happen to Thomasville City Schools?

“Whoever we bring in give them an opportunity to complete the task that they have set before them being the school board,” said Thompson.

Dr. Tina McBride will serve as the interim Superintendent for Thomasville City Schools.