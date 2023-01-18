Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Telephone service down in portions of southwest Georgia

Cell Phone
Photo: MGN Online
Cell Phone
Cell Phone
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 13:11:40-05

(WTXL) — Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 9:20 a.m., it confirmed that wireless services were experiencing outages for calls and text messages.

It noted that the emergency SOS feature was working.

The Georgia Department of Health's South Health District noted at 9:10 a.m. its phone lines were down at its health departments in Turner, Lanier, Berrien and Cook counties.

The Grady County School District confirmed at 11 a.m. because of issues with its telephone carrier, all phones were down in its system.

The Colquitt County School District also said its phone services were down for all of its locations for incoming calls. It said as of 10:08 a.m. that its carrier was working on the issue.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming