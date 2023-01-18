Telephone service down in portions of southwest Georgia

(WTXL) — Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 9:20 a.m., it confirmed that wireless services were experiencing outages for calls and text messages.

It noted that the emergency SOS feature was working.

The Georgia Department of Health's South Health District noted at 9:10 a.m. its phone lines were down at its health departments in Turner, Lanier, Berrien and Cook counties.

The Grady County School District confirmed at 11 a.m. because of issues with its telephone carrier, all phones were down in its system.

The Colquitt County School District also said its phone services were down for all of its locations for incoming calls. It said as of 10:08 a.m. that its carrier was working on the issue.

This is a developing story.