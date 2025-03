TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A teenager has died following a fiery crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old driver was headed south around midnight on Woodville Highway, just south of Marpan Lane. Troopers say she ran off the road and hit a tree.

The van caught fire and became engulfed in flames before the driver could be pulled out. She died at the scene.

