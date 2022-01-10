Teenager from Tallahassee dies in accident in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A 16-year-old male from Tallahassee died in an accident on U.S. 19 and Ben Eakins Lane in Taylor County on Friday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report, the 16-year-old teenager was a passenger in a van that was traveling north on U.S. 19.

A second vehicle, a motorhome, was parked on the east shoulder of U.S. 19 with its hazard lights flashing.

The report notes the motorhome was disabled and partially in the road.

The van, which was driven by a 29-year-old man from Tallahassee, struck the rear of the motorhome.

According to the report, the teenage passenger of the van was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the van was transported to Tallahassee Memorial with injuries.

The report notes the occupants of the motorhome, a man and women both in their 60s from Chapin, South Carolina, were in the passenger compartment of the motorhome at the time of the accident and were not injured.