TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local groups are focusing the fight against COVID-19 on younger populations.

The Youth COVID-19 Task Force held it's first meeting this morning - targeting teen vaccinations.

The group hopes to get 50 percent of people in Florida - between 13 to 19 vaccinated by June 2022.

The task force says it wants to inspire change in the age group.