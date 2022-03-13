Teen dies in Saturday night shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Ocala Road just after 11 p.m. One victim, a teenage male, died as a result of this incident.

This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.