Teen delivers backpacks to the homeless as birthday celebration

One Tallahassee teenager hopes to make a difference for people experiencing homelessness in Tallahassee.

Kaylin Jean Louis spent her 17th birthday in service to the community by packing 100 backpacks to give to the homeless.

She says she's no stranger to giving.

"I've always been giving back ever since I was young," Jean Louis said. "That was instilled in me when I was little and we had Christmas and they would always tell us to make sure we give back to other people before we receive gifts. And so, in the time of my birthday where I'm supposed to be receiving gifts and supposed to be receiving different items, I decided that I wanted to give back because there are so many people in the world that are homeless and I just wanted to be able to provide that backpack that gear that had all the different necessities that they needed just to get throughout the day."

Several volunteers joined Kaylin as she hand delivered the hundred backpacks to homeless camps across Tallahassee.

They hope to set an example for others to de-stigmatize homelessness and be of great service in our community.