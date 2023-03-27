Teen Center offering FREE prom attire for boys, girls, and non-binary teens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “Cause we want everyone to feel comfortable, to feel good, and to go out knowing, ‘hey I didn’t spend 1,000 dollars but I still look like it,' said Connie Williams, Center Supervisor,

No money and no questions asked—that’s what the Palmer Munroe Teen Center is offering teens within the community. It’s called Operation Prom, an annual event that offers free prom attire for teens.

Year round the teen center accepts prom donations and receives them from different community members and agencies. The number one hot item being prom dresses. Though the center wanted to do more.

“The event use to only focus on prom dresses and it came to our attention that young men need attire as well to go to prom,” said Recreation Superintendent Bobby Sparks.

The inclusion doesn’t stop there. Center Supervisor Connie Williams said the event is open to everyone and works to include girls, boys, and non-binary teens.

“That was my inspiration for adding male clothes because everyone doesn’t wear a dress or feel comfortable in a dress. So, I wanted to provide clothing for everyone,” said Williams.

Sparks said the organization is grateful but does need help in areas such as more accessories, men’s clothing, and shoes.

“We definitely want to meet that need for them. We don’t want anyone to not be able to go because of cost,” said Sparks.

As for what’s next, the Palmer Munroe Teen Center intends to keep expanding their services to help all teens enjoy their special night.

“My idea is I did it this way this year, lets see what I can add next year to make it even better. So, I’m thinking for next year adding some makeup tutorials," said Williams.

