TEDX, Florida A&M collab to showcase the success stories of FAMU Alumni

TEDX and Florida A&M University are collaborating for an event that will showcase the success stories of FAMU Alumni and students.

Ted-X focuses on the local community rather than a global approach and Ted-X events must be licensed by the TED organization.

Nyla Sams, the TEDX and FAMU Organizer, applied for a license with TEDX to make this collaboration possible.

Sams said a panel of 8 students and FAMU Alumni will discuss their success stories and how they navigated through obstacles in their career.

Trenece Robertson is a senior at FAMU and said she's excited to attend this event because it provides opportunity for her to hear success stories from alumni who are thriving in their career field.

"There so many times I'm very anxious and nerves that the job market isn't prepared or isn't welcoming to people like me and to seeing all these famous alumni that are still doing good so that kind of gives me hope like I'll be okay to," said Robertson.

Sams stressed that this event will give current students the motivation to go after careers that African Americans tend to be the minority.

"I think that is so important for FAMU to be recognized for the positive intellectual household that we are we are excellence with caring a so the stage is going to allow us to showcase all the bright minds that we foster," said Sams.

The TEDX and FAMU career panel will happen this Sunday, Jan. 22, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lee Hall Auditorium and is open to all students.

