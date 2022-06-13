Teaching Teens Money Skills for the Greater Good

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High school students at a local church have a chance to invest in sustainable programs around the world.

St. John's Episcopal Church is hosting its Global Philanthropy Leaders Program.

Students can participate in classes every month to learn how to invest in programs through micro-loans.

They will be encouraged to use their own savings and church funds to invest in programs for a sustainable future. It will focus on topics like air and water pollution, plant diversity and animals.

Kate Kile is the Director of Finance and Stewardship at St. John's. She believes this is a good way to teach students financial responsibility and stewardship. "When you have been blessed with much, that you have a responsibility to be a good steward and that may mean your financial dollars, your time, and your attention and your care for the planet."

Applications are open until June 30th. Classes for this years program begin October 7th.