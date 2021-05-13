Watch
Teachers union president is 'all in' on full fall reopening

Evan Vucci/AP
In this May 3, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden gestures as he talks to students during a visit to Yorktown Elementary School, in Yorktown, Va., as first lady Jill Biden watches. Biden has met his goal of having most elementary and middle schools open for full, in-person learning in his first 100 days. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 2:14 PM, May 13, 2021
(AP) — The president of the American Federation of Teachers is calling for a full return to in-person learning in the fall and says the union is “all in."

Randi Weingarten says in a social media address that the availability of vaccines and an infusion of federal education money have removed many obstacles that prevented schools from opening.

She says the nation “must reopen schools in the fall for in-person teaching, learning and support.”

If local unions heed her call, it would be seen as a major stride in the effort to reopen schools.

Teachers' unions have been blamed for slowing the process with safety demands. Her address came after a unanimous vote from the union’s executive council approving her message.

