Teachers push back on Florida book restrictions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We've heard a lot about book bans in the state of Florida, but Governor Ron DeSantis is clarifying the only books being pulled from shelves had sexual themes in them, and that Florida students are still getting a strong and rigorous education.

Local education leaders though are saying politics need to stay out of the classroom.

Scott Mazur, President of the Leon Classroom Teachers Association, said teachers need to be focusing on things like covid learning loss and student behavior.

"It's unfortunate right now that we have powerful people that are trying to politicize our classrooms," Mazur said. "When all that we are trying to do is support our communities and our students."

Local bookstores have start carrying books that are being considered inappropriate in Florida classrooms.

Book stores like Common Ground Books who has a banned book section. The owner of the store weighing in on the governor's comments saying in part:

"You may not like a book, you may not agree with it, and that's okay, but that does not mean it should be banned. Read it or not- that is the decision of a, school, an individual, or of a child and their parent."

Under a new state law passed last year a parent can challenge materials in school classrooms or libraries if they contain materials not age appropriate.

Since the passing of the law, new training requirements have rolled out in the selection of library materials.

Governor DeSantis did note during his press conference in Tampa today that most school districts never had any problems in terms of banned books.