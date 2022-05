TALLAHASSEEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Teachers throughout the country are celebrating teacher appreciation week.

The week is meant to highlight teachers and all they do for the community.

Leon County Teachers Association President Scott Mazue says it's an especially important time to give teachers thanks as they close out a tough year.

LCTA is planning a thank you party for the teachers in the county Friday, with food, trivia, and a D.J.