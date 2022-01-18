TCSO identifies deputies involved in Tyler Henderson shooting

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomas County Sheriff's Office identified the three deputies Tuesday who they say were shot at by Tyler Henderson on Jan. 11, in which two of the deputies were hit by bullets.

The night of Jan. 10 and into the early morning, three deputies tried to serve an arrest warrant for Henderson. After a scuffle with the deputies, TCSO said Henderson took one of their guns. They say he shot at all three, hitting one in the bulletproof vest and another under the vest.

The three deputies' names are Sgt. Brandon Hill, Cpl. Ray Sturrup and Deputy Josh Fletcher, TCSO wrote in a Facebook post.

A GoFundMe fundraising page set up for the deputies detailed the injuries each sustained.

Sgt. Hill required nearly a week-long hospital stay in order to begin healing from his wounds. The bullet missed Sgt. Hill’s vest by less than an inch and he suffered multiple broken ribs and a broken sternum, according to the GoFundMe page.

Deputy Fletcher was shot in the vest, and the vest defeated the round, the page added. He suffered a large bruise and swelling but is back on the job.

Cpl. Sturrup was shot at, nearly point-blank, but was not struck by the round, the fundraising page said.

After a six-day manhunt, Henderson surrendered to US Marshalls on Jan. 16. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

More charges are also pending, according to the GoFundMe page.