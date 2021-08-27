TCC's Rob Chaney named new FCSAA Associate Director

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida College System Activities Association (FCSAA) announced Friday that Tallahassee Community College Director of Athletics Rob Chaney has been named its new Associate Director.

"With the addition of Rob Chaney to the FCSAA staff, we are expanding the Association staff structure to allow us to address the tremendous growth we've experienced over the past ten years, particularly in the athletics division," said FCSAA Executive Director Kelly Warren. "Chaney's experience in both athletics and communications will serve us well as we continue to expand and serve our students moving forward. I'm excited about the future of the FCSAA with Rob Chaney joining our team."

As Chaney enters this new position, it will bring his 23 year long career with TCC to a close. He originally came to the TCC athletics department as a volunteer in 1998 and quickly climbed the ranks during his tenure.

“Over the past 23 years, including the last 13 as athletics director, I’ve been very fortunate to work alongside tremendous coaches and support staff who have accomplished some amazing things while investing in the lives of hundreds of student-athletes,” said Chaney. “It has been a privilege to serve Tallahassee Community College, and I have an endless number of wonderful memories to carry forward."

In his new role with the FCSAA, he will serve as athletics commissioner for the state's two-year colleges and represent Region 8 on the NJCAA's Board of Regents while also providing additional support in other non-athletic student activities.

“I would like to thank Kelly Warren and the FCSAA Presidents' Assembly for supporting this newly-established position and for the opportunity to serve as associate director," Chaney said. "The FCSAA has a rich history of success across all student activities, particularly intercollegiate athletics, and I’m excited to get to work on behalf of the membership.”

Chaney will begin his new position Oct. 1.

