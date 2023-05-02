TCC's Public Safety Day set to return

HAVANA, FLa. — Tallahassee Community College's Public Safety Day is set to return next Saturday for those interested in first responder careers, winning public safety scholarships, enjoying live music and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with recruiters, experience swat team demonstrations and public safety exhibits, and win scholarships for TCC's Public Safety Programs. Food trucks, games, live music, a kids play area, rappel down a wall, trucks, helicopters and drones will also be in attendance.

The event will be held Saturday, May 13, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Florida Public Safety Institute, located at 75 College Dr. in Havana, Florida.

Admission for the event is free and open to the public.