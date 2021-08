WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Tallahassee Community College Wakulla Center and the TCC Wakulla Environmental Center announced both will be closed on Tuesday, August 17.

All other TCC facilities are expected to be open Tuesday, August 17.

The TCC Wakulla Center and TCC Wakulla Environmental Center expect to resume normal operations Wednesday, August 18.

The TCC District Board of Trustees meeting has been rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. August 26 in the Student Union Ballroom on the main campus.