TCC unveils new mural dedicated to students work ethic, perseverance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With classes set to start at Tallahassee Community College on Aug. 23. The school is making sure that their students work-ethic during the pandemic is remembered.

TCC unveiled their newest mural in their student union Tuesday called 'We Rise'. Street Art Tallahassee and students worked together to show what it looked like to be a student during the pandemic, and how hurdles were overcome.

"We are very thrilled for them to be coming back and hope that this will be another hallmark at TCC that gives them hope," said Vice President of Student Affairs Gerald Jones. "It really embodies the esence of what we strive for at this college, and that is we try to create a culture of care."