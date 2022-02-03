TCC unveils annual calendar featuring local African Americans making positive impacts

Tallahassee Community College — unveiling its annual "Cherry Hall Alexander" African-American History Calendar.

The calendar features African Americans in the Big Bend who are making a major positive impact in local communities.

"Black Health and Awareness" was this year's theme for the calendar.

"Each of these honorees has spent their lifetime building, preserving, and improving the health and awareness of our community," said Calandra Stringer, Provost & Vice President of Academic Affairs.

"The work of each of our 2022 honorees has been acknowledged and valued tremendously."

TCC said the calendar features one honoree each month, a President's Award honoree, and a student highlight.