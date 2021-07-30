TCC to unveil mural dedicated to student's hard work through the pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College will unveil a new mural, titled “We RISE” on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m. in the Student Union breezeway on the main campus.

TCC said the mural is to help restore a sense of community for students following the challenges faced during the pandemic.

“This body of work depicts the lived experiences of our students while away during the pandemic,” said Dr. Gerald Jones, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs.

The images came from TCC students, who were able to participate in the artwork through the art therapy initiative.

“After all of the ups and downs of the pandemic, it was really nice and refreshing to be part of something good and uplifting,” said Shelly Allen, a TCC student. “We had an opportunity to submit our experiences of things that affected us during the pandemic prior to the design, and the artists did an excellent job of incorporating those experiences into the finish project.”

Created by Street Art Tallahassee and located in the east wing of the Student Union, the mural features images promoting a sense of belonging, inclusion, sustainability and black lives matter.

"It is a symbol of healing, wellness, and overcoming obstacles,” said Whitney Heim, TCC’s Professional Counselor.

The fall term begins on August 23.