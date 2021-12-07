TCC to receive $250K grant from Bank of America to create Medical Lab Tech program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College's Ghazvini Center for Healthcare Education announced Tuesday that they are receiving a $250,000 grant from Bank of America to create a Medical Lab Tech program.

TCC’s Ghazvini Center for Healthcare Education features more than 85,000 square feet of learning space devoted to emergency medical services, nursing, radiologic technology, respiratory care, pharmacy technology and surgical technologies.

The Center is located in the heart of Tallahassee’s medical corridor and is equipped with cutting-edge technology, allowing students to strengthen and apply their skills in simulated real-time settings.

The facility houses classrooms, conference rooms, a one-of-a-kind onsite library and learning commons, an accredited simulation center, a computer lab, and administrative offices.