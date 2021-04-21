Watch
TCC Talon's Market hosts Earth Day giveaway

Posted at 4:54 PM, Apr 21, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College Talon’s Market is giving away free bags of groceries for its “TCC goes Green” in honor of Earth Day event on Thursday, April 22.

The event will be held at the College’s main campus from 11 a.m. to noon.

TCC says just under 30 students can reserve a spot on the Talon’s Market website to get a free bag of groceries.

Reservations are open now until filled. Students can reserve a spot by clicking here or by visiting tcc.fl.edu and searching "Talon's Market."

Students will also have a chance to spin the prize wheel for a chance to win a Walmart or Publix gift card.

