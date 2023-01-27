TCC set to unveil African American calendar for the 23rd year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — TCC is set to unveil their 23rd African American History Calendar.

For the first time since COVID-19 the event will be held in person. The calendar features local talent from people who are nominated by the community. This year’s calendar theme is freedom, justice, and equality. The project is free and will be available on TCC’s campus.

After spending a year putting this together, VP of Academic Affairs Calandria Stringer feels the school was able to highlight local heroes.

“An advertisement for the people in the local community to nominate those African Americans who have made great contributions. We have superstars in our local community, and we just want to be able to recognize them for the great work that they’ve done,” said Calandria Stringer, VP of Academic Affairs.

The unveiling will be held Monday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. at the TCC Turner Auditorium.

