TCC rolls out new mental health app

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thirty-nine percent of students experience significant mental health issues during their college experience and 67 percent of young adults between the age of 18 to 24 do not seek treatment for anxiety or depression.

One local college is hoping to change that by helping students who are facing mental health struggles in the comfort of their homes.

Tallahassee Community College is rolling out WellTrack. An app designed to let students learn skills to get through feelings of anxiety and depression.

Dr. Gerald Jones, the Associate Vice President of Student Affairs, says it's important for students to check in on how they're doing daily.

"We don't want mental health to be a barrier for students to be able to achieve their academic success while studying at TCC," Dr. Jones said.

This will be in addition to their in-person counseling, so they can better serve students learning virtually. The app is also available to faculty and staff.