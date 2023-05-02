TCC releases statement following false active shooter incident

Tallahassee Community College released a statement regarding a false active shooter incident that took place on its main campus Tuesday.

According to TCC's statement, the Consolidated Dispatch Agency received a report of a potential active shooter on the college's main campus.

TCC Police Department immediately responded, along with local law enforcement agencies, and were able to clear the campus in less than one minute, TCC said.

According to the college, the report was quickly found to be false and there were similar reports at two Florida universities Tuesday morning.

TCC said Tuesday's incident follows a trend of other schools and colleges across the country that have received similar false reports. "Known as 'swatting', the goal is to get authorities, particularly a SWAT team, to respond to an address," TCC wrote in its statement.

TCC also expressed that they are thankful this incident was a false report and are grateful to the TCC PD and local law enforcement community for their swift action.

